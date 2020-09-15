Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.25.

NYSE:CMP opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.69. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.06 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth $49,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 16.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

