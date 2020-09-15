Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMP. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $57.36 on Friday. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.06 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 883,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after purchasing an additional 750,264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 224,761 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 395,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 167,618 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,607,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,860,000 after acquiring an additional 156,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 118.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 272,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 148,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

