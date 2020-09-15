Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.64. Computer Programs & Systems posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,289. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,142 shares of company stock worth $1,414,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

