Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in August

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 153,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

OTCMKTS CFXTF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. 7,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFXTF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from $1.15 to $1.85 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Conifex Timber from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Conifex Timber from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

