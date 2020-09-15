Constellation (DAG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.10 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Constellation has a market capitalization of $17.10 million and approximately $216,349.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00044589 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.68 or 0.04439724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036280 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009249 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

