Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

CNSWF stock opened at $1,146.00 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $746.28 and a 52-week high of $1,284.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,160.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $12.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 98.68% and a net margin of 9.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNSWF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Pi Financial cut Constellation Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Constellation Software from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.