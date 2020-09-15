Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Raises Dividend to $1.34 Per Share

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 1.341 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

TSE:CSU opened at C$1,508.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,076.34 and a 52 week high of C$1,637.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,533.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,452.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion and a PE ratio of 94.28.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$17.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$10.91 by C$6.47. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 41.8269193 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Pi Financial downgraded Constellation Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,550.00 to C$1,750.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

