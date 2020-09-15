Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Copart worth $30,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 57.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Copart by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 115.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.73. 4,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,822. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. Copart’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.