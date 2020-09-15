Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) PT Raised to C$1.25 at Haywood Securities

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price target upped by Haywood Securities from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CMMC. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.90 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. stock opened at C$1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.72 million and a PE ratio of -4.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In related news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,163,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,148,013.20.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

