Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.14.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $377,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $518,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,236.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $51,901,753 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Coupa Software by 73.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter.

COUP stock opened at $248.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -148.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.29. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

