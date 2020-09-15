Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,554 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 865% compared to the typical daily volume of 161 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRL. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.43.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 600.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average of $107.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

