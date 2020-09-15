Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CRST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Crest Nicholson to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 216 ($2.82) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 281.70 ($3.68).

CRST stock opened at GBX 196.10 ($2.56) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 195.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 247.69. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18. The company has a market cap of $503.82 million and a PE ratio of -50.28.

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £21,800 ($28,485.56). Also, insider Duncan Cooper acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £10,550 ($13,785.44). Insiders have acquired 116,000 shares of company stock worth $23,461,000 in the last 90 days.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

