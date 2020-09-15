Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $153.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -237.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.76.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $3,459,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,707,867 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,661 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,420 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,581,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

