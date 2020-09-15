CryptoFranc Market Cap Tops $5.12 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One CryptoFranc token can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00010043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bitfinex. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $1,753.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00044595 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.04320983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004954 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00035808 BTC.

CryptoFranc is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens.

CryptoFranc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

