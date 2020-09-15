Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.11 Million

Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to announce $351.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $367.84 million and the lowest is $329.70 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $365.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $347.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.31 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,701,000 after acquiring an additional 57,876 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $920,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 107,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.53. 6,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $99.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.