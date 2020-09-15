Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cummins by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Cummins by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cummins by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.35.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

