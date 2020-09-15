CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.14-7.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.23. CVS Health also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.14-7.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.