Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Short Interest Down 35.5% in August

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWLD traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,780. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $27.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter.

