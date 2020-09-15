Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $230.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Deere & Company traded as high as $220.92 and last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 3206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.33.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $245,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in Deere & Company by 118.5% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 19.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $13,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

