Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Boosted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.75. 847,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,282,098. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

