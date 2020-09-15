Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $53.47 on Friday. Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 109.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

