Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BHP. UBS Group boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised BHP Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,790.77 ($23.40).

BHP opened at GBX 1,753.40 ($22.91) on Friday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,932 ($25.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,734.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,523.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

