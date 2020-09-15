Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 234 ($3.06) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 216 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Forterra to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 233 ($3.04) to GBX 194 ($2.53) in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 235.50 ($3.08).

Shares of LON FORT opened at GBX 190.40 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.71, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 407.50 ($5.32). The stock has a market cap of $435.34 million and a PE ratio of -619.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.74.

In related news, insider Stephen Harrison bought 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £2,002 ($2,615.97).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

