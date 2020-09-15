Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Now Covered by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dmc Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

BOOM stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.18. Dmc Global has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 1,248 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $43,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Dmc Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dmc Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dmc Global by 42.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 249,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 74,885 shares in the last quarter.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

