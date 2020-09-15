Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOCU. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $187.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.69.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $202.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.39. Docusign has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. Docusign’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $1,224,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at $83,140,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,041 shares of company stock worth $31,723,075. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

