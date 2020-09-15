Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 50.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 28.3% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 26,458 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 73,340 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 418,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,507. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

