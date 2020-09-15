Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

DORM opened at $88.30 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $88.98. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Dorman Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dorman Products by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Dorman Products by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.