DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of DTE Energy worth $35,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.66. The company had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,624. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

