Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNKN shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ DNKN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $81.81.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 136.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

