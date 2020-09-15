DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Coastal Investment Management L.P. raised its position in DXC Technology by 123.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $267,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 64,114 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 38,511 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,086. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.40. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

