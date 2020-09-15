Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Dynex Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynex Capital from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.30. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 76.32% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 69,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.