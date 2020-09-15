Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dynex Capital from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Dynex Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of DX opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $364.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 76.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,659.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.