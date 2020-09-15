Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 294.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,697 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.08% of Echostar worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Echostar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Echostar by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Echostar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 1,190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Echostar alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

SATS stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04. Echostar Co. has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Echostar had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Echostar’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.