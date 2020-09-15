Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Update

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 81,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Edesa Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

EDSA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. 371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. Edesa Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 717.73% and a negative return on equity of 96.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

