Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Edison International worth $36,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,176 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Edison International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,132,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,165 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Edison International by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,784,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,290 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

EIX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.96. 2,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,365. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

