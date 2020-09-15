eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on eGain in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. eGain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Shares of EGAN opened at $14.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eGain will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,552,310.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,450 shares of company stock worth $601,435 in the last ninety days. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in eGain by 41.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in eGain by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in eGain by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in eGain by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

