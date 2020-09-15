Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Holdings Decreased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,429 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 127.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 604,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 338,400 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the second quarter worth $3,605,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 39.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ERI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $23.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura increased their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

ERI traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.39. 9,928,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 2.80. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $70.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

