Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electro-Sensors stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.29% of Electro-Sensors as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Electro-Sensors stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. 4,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. Electro-Sensors has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

