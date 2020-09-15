Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EMP.A. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Empire stock opened at C$38.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.95. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$23.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.93, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.64, for a total value of C$27,012.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,113.48.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

