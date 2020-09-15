Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$37.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$38.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.93. Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.88 and a 52-week high of C$38.52.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.64, for a total transaction of C$27,012.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,113.48.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

