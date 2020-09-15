Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Broadcom by 144.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,903 shares of company stock valued at $228,410,376. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $369.64. 16,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,073. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $378.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.96 and a 200 day moving average of $290.86. The firm has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.84.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.