Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 408.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,396 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,496 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. 186,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,108,838. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $16.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

