Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.07% of Tenable worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tenable by 20.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 65,504 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 134.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 59.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 900 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $27,171.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,471 shares in the company, valued at $40,740,529.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 38,332 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,343,536.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,648.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,761,686 shares of company stock valued at $184,227,527. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. 2,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,515. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

