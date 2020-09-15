Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,268 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. 2,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $2,031,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSNC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

