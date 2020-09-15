Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 36,804 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.06% of Xerox worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

XRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.22. 15,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 706,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $11,346,802.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,633,082 shares of company stock valued at $44,660,299. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

