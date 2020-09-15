Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 19,684 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,401,000 after acquiring an additional 682,588 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,687,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,834,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 44.0% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 751,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,711,000 after acquiring an additional 229,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 22.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 870,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,009,000 after acquiring an additional 160,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.39.

MTB traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $102.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,316. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

