Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 369.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,115 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.11% of Covetrus worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 956.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Covetrus by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,277. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Covetrus Inc has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Covetrus Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVET shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.