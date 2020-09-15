Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 192.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,952 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 203,137 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,033,008. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.04. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on KGC shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

