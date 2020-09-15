Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 819.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 208,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 185,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.98. 8,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,390. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $121.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.09.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

