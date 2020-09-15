Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.04 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 204.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,503,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,140,000 after buying an additional 2,890,589 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,900,000 after buying an additional 489,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,411,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.63. 1,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,566. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 878.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.